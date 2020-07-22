ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN): The Fundamentals Have Changed

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) shares fell to a low of $70.07 before closing at $72.34. Intraday shares traded counted 0.76 million, which was 2.09% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 775.82K. MAN’s previous close was $69.61 while the outstanding shares total 58.70M. The firm has a beta of 2.02, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 10.49, and a growth ratio of 3.50. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 55.38, with weekly volatility at 3.91% and ATR at 2.88. The MAN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $49.57 and a $100.99 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 3.92% on 07/21/20.

Investors have identified the Staffing & Employment Services company ManpowerGroup Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $4.20 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 6059100000 million total, with 4075500000 million as their total liabilities.

MAN were able to record 171.9 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 73.7 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 181.0 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, ManpowerGroup Inc. recorded a total of 4.62 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -9.22% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -12.5%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 3.9 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 724.0 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 58.70M with the revenue now reading 0.03 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.13 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 7.45 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on MAN sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of MAN attractive?

In related news, EVP, SWAN MARA E sold 2,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 06. The sale was performed at an average price of 95.71, for a total value of 242,146. As the sale deal closes, the CEO, PRISING JONAS now sold 51,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 4,872,548. Also, Director, Boswell Gina sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 04. The shares were price at an average price of 94.44 per share, with a total market value of 472,200. Following this completion of acquisition, the EVP, CFO, McGinnis John T now holds 13,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,373,910. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.

1 out of 14 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 9 have maintained a Hold recommendation on ManpowerGroup Inc.. 2 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the MAN stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $71.90.