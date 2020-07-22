Here’s Why SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) Rallying -43.08% to $50.00 Is Just a Matter of Time

SCYNEXIS Inc. (NASDAQ:SCYX) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 43.57, with weekly volatility at 10.72% and ATR at 0.45. The SCYX stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $5.00 and a $14.40 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.14 million, which was -21.4% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 117.24K. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.29% on 07/21/20. The shares fell to a low of $6.60 before closing at $6.92. SCYX’s previous close was $6.94 while the outstanding shares total 98.81M. The firm has a beta of 1.72.

Investors have identified the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic company SCYNEXIS Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $66.71 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

SCYNEXIS Inc. (SCYX) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For SCYX, the company has in raw cash 20.25 million on their books with 40000.0 currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 36790000 million total, with 7054000 million as their total liabilities.

SCYX were able to record -14.06 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -21.67 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -14.06 million as operating cash flow.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -8.10 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on SCYX sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of SCYX attractive?

In related news, Chief Executive Officer, Taglietti Marco bought 166,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Dec 12. The purchase was performed at an average price of 0.90, for a total value of 150,000. As the purchase deal closes, the Chief Executive Officer, Taglietti Marco now bought 9,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 10,545. Also, Chief Executive Officer, Taglietti Marco bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Aug 20. The shares were cost at an average price of 1.11 per share, with a total market value of 555. Following this completion of disposal, the Chief Executive Officer, Taglietti Marco now holds 10,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 10,115. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 6.78%.

5 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on SCYNEXIS Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SCYX stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $5.14.