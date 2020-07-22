Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) Stock: Worth Taking a Bite?

Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) shares fell to a low of $7.68 before closing at $7.80. Intraday shares traded counted 0.38 million, which was 37.71% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 608.09K. LPG’s previous close was $7.57 while the outstanding shares total 52.38M. The firm has a beta of 1.26, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 3.77, and a growth ratio of 0.25. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 51.77, with weekly volatility at 3.42% and ATR at 0.38. The LPG stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $6.08 and a $16.68 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 3.04% on 07/21/20.

Investors have identified the Oil & Gas Midstream company Dorian LPG Ltd. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $394.37 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Potential earnings growth for Dorian LPG Ltd. (LPG)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Dorian LPG Ltd. recorded a total of 95.2 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 63.8% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 10.26%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 45.43 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 49.77 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 52.38M with the revenue now reading 0.56 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.79 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on LPG sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of LPG attractive?

In related news, Chief Financial Officer, Young Theodore B. sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jan 09. The sale was performed at an average price of 15.33, for a total value of 45,996. As the sale deal closes, the EVP at Dorian LPG (USA) LLC, Hadjipateras Alexander C. now sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 146,100. Also, Former 10% Owner, BW Group Ltd sold 109,577 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Oct 11. The shares were price at an average price of 11.60 per share, with a total market value of 1,271,345. Following this completion of acquisition, the Former 10% Owner, BW Group Ltd now holds 164,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,860,278. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 5.40%.

1 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Dorian LPG Ltd.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the LPG stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $10.60.