Can Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) Offer Investors Safety?

Capital Senior Living Corporation (NYSE:CSU) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 45.62, with weekly volatility at 8.39% and ATR at 0.08. The CSU stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.45 and a $5.64 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.34 million, which was 14.52% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 399.72K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 7.37% on 07/21/20. The shares fell to a low of $0.5659 before closing at $0.61. CSU’s previous close was $0.57 while the outstanding shares total 30.41M. The firm has a beta of 1.90.

Investors have identified the Medical Care Facilities company Capital Senior Living Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $19.22 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Capital Senior Living Corporation (CSU) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For CSU, the company has in raw cash 27.87 million on their books with 52.58 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 47419000 million total, with 107996000 million as their total liabilities.

CSU were able to record -10.35 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -9.19 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -5.0 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Capital Senior Living Corporation (CSU)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Capital Senior Living Corporation recorded a total of 106.13 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -7.58% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -2.41%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 75.4 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 30.73 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 30.41M with the revenue now reading -1.55 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -1.48 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CSU sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CSU attractive?

In related news, SVP-Chief Revenue Officer, Fryar Michael sold 1,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 15. The sale was performed at an average price of 0.60, for a total value of 1,040. As the sale deal closes, the SVP-Human Resources, Falke Jeremy now sold 1,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 624. Also, SVP Gen. Counsel & Secretary, BRICKMAN DAVID R bought 6,300 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Apr 13. The shares were price at an average price of 0.78 per share, with a total market value of 4,939. Following this completion of acquisition, the VP, Operations, Cellucci Jeffrey now holds 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,559. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 4.30%.