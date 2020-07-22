Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH): An Opportunity for Fundamental Investors?

Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BPFH) has a beta of 1.09, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 8.46, and a growth ratio of 0.83. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 49.29, with weekly volatility at 5.52% and ATR at 0.37. The BPFH stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $5.18 and a $13.08 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 9.36% on 07/21/20. The shares fell to a low of $5.75 before closing at $6.19. Intraday shares traded counted 0.57 million, which was -13.13% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 503.64K. BPFH’s previous close was $5.66 while the outstanding shares total 83.01M.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $539.46 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (BPFH) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

BPFH were able to record -10.45 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -230.76 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -8.48 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. (BPFH)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc. recorded a total of 73.08 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -5.12% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -3.02%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 15.82 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 57.26 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 83.01M with the revenue now reading 0.01 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.16 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.96 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on BPFH sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of BPFH attractive?

In related news, SVP, Assistant General Counsel, Cooper Christopher A sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 18. The sale was performed at an average price of 6.54, for a total value of 1,943. As the sale deal closes, the EVP, Chief Risk Officer, MacDonald W. Timothy now sold 4,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 32,655. Also, EVP, Chief Risk Officer, MacDonald W. Timothy sold 3,397 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 18. The shares were price at an average price of 6.45 per share, with a total market value of 21,913. Following this completion of acquisition, the EVP, Brown James Cannon now holds 3,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 25,828. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.10%.

0 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 6 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Boston Private Financial Holdings Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the BPFH stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $7.26.