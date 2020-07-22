Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:AUB) Undervalued? Fundamentals Hard To Beat?

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (NASDAQ:AUB) previous close was $21.70 while the outstanding shares total 79.29M. The firm has a beta of 1.38, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 11.29, and a growth ratio of 1.41. AUB’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 5.58% on 07/21/20. The shares fell to a low of $22.04 before closing at $22.91. Intraday shares traded counted 0.26 million, which was 38.44% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 415.88K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 55.20, with weekly volatility at 3.99% and ATR at 1.26. The AUB stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $18.55 and a $40.20 high.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.85 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

AUB were able to record 44.36 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 68.93 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 48.36 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (AUB)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation recorded a total of 171.32 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 3.31% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -1.68%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 36.32 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 135.01 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 79.29M with the revenue now reading 0.09 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.41 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.75 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on AUB sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of AUB attractive?

In related news, Director, Clarke Michael W sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jul 17. The sale was performed at an average price of 22.50, for a total value of 45,000. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Clarke Michael W now sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 45,000. Also, Director, Clarke Michael W sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jul 02. The shares were price at an average price of 22.50 per share, with a total market value of 45,000. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Clarke Michael W now holds 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 46,160. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.60%.

1 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 5 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AUB stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $27.75.