At HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG), Share Price Got a Bit Ahead of the Fundamentals

HF Foods Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HFFG) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.93% on 07/21/20. The shares fell to a low of $8.88 before closing at $8.99. Intraday shares traded counted 0.13 million, which was 62.55% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 342.82K. HFFG’s previous close was $8.82 while the outstanding shares total 52.15M. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 57.65, with weekly volatility at 4.36% and ATR at 0.57. The HFFG stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $5.04 and a $27.97 high.

Investors have identified the Food Distribution company HF Foods Group Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $473.59 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

HF Foods Group Inc. (HFFG) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For HFFG, the company has in raw cash 12.69 million on their books with 50.38 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 125330000 million total, with 103507000 million as their total liabilities.

HFFG were able to record 18.47 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -1.85 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 18.63 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for HF Foods Group Inc. (HFFG)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, HF Foods Group Inc. recorded a total of 175.8 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 57.45% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 7.31%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 146.83 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 28.98 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 52.15M with the revenue now reading -6.52 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter.

Is the stock of HFFG attractive?

In related news, Co-Chief Executive Officer, Zhang Xiao Mou bought 53,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 22. The purchase was performed at an average price of 6.45, for a total value of 346,699. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 6.00%.