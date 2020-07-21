The Thing That Hid Axcelis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS)’s Strength

Axcelis Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) previous close was $28.14 while the outstanding shares total 32.87M. The firm has a beta of 1.41, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 44.95, and a growth ratio of 2.25. ACLS’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 4.48% on 07/20/20. The shares fell to a low of $28.15 before closing at $29.40. Intraday shares traded counted 0.31 million, which was 25.05% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 410.43K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 61.80, with weekly volatility at 3.76% and ATR at 1.20. The ACLS stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $12.99 and a $29.53 high.

Investors have identified the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials company Axcelis Technologies Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $947.27 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For ACLS, the company has in raw cash 174.75 million on their books with 0.57 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 391672000 million total, with 75373000 million as their total liabilities.

ACLS were able to record 38.39 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 34.88 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 39.68 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Axcelis Technologies Inc. (ACLS)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Axcelis Technologies Inc. recorded a total of 118.99 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 23.12% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 9.47%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 73.44 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 45.55 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 32.87M with the revenue now reading 0.34 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.30 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.50 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ACLS sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ACLS attractive?

In related news, Director, FLETCHER R JOHN sold 50,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 28. The sale was performed at an average price of 26.52, for a total value of 1,345,890. As the sale deal closes, the EVP, Corporate Mktg & Strategy, Lawson Douglas A. now sold 8,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 223,625. Also, EVP, Engineering, Low Russell sold 29,821 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 26. The shares were price at an average price of 26.76 per share, with a total market value of 797,932. Following this completion of acquisition, the EVP, Product Development, Bintz William J now holds 9,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 246,818. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 3.40%.

3 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Axcelis Technologies Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ACLS stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $30.80.