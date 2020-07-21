Should You Buy Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) Right Now? Here’s How to Decide

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (NYSE:GNK) shares fell to a low of $5.80 before closing at $5.96. Intraday shares traded counted 0.18 million, which was 32.12% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 261.23K. GNK’s previous close was $5.98 while the outstanding shares total 41.87M. The firm has a beta of 0.76. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 47.24, with weekly volatility at 4.44% and ATR at 0.38. The GNK stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $4.27 and a $11.46 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.33% on 07/20/20.

Investors have identified the Marine Shipping company Genco Shipping & Trading Limited as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $250.74 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For GNK, the company has in raw cash 149.19 million on their books with 74.66 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 227533000 million total, with 116648000 million as their total liabilities.

GNK were able to record -13.13 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -12.74 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -4.04 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Genco Shipping & Trading Limited (GNK)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Genco Shipping & Trading Limited recorded a total of 98.34 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 4.95% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -10.55%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 73.26 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 25.08 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 41.87M with the revenue now reading -2.87 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (-0.30 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.67 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on GNK sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of GNK attractive?

In related news, CEO, President and Secretary, WOBENSMITH JOHN C sold 9,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 04. The sale was performed at an average price of 70334.00, for a total value of 698,557,288. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Financial Officer, Zafolias Apostolos now sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 10,045. Also, CEO, President and Secretary, WOBENSMITH JOHN C sold 3,348 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 27. The shares were price at an average price of 7.34 per share, with a total market value of 24,572. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chief Financial Officer, Zafolias Apostolos now holds 584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 4,126. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.90%.

7 out of 9 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Genco Shipping & Trading Limited. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the GNK stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $9.74.