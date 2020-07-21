Risks You Need To Know Before Getting in Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) previous close was $6.17 while the outstanding shares total 35.87M. The firm has a beta of 1.02. CCRN’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.62% on 07/20/20. The shares fell to a low of $5.998 before closing at $6.07. Intraday shares traded counted 78051.0, which was 76.4% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 330.75K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 51.92, with weekly volatility at 4.43% and ATR at 0.32. The CCRN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $4.50 and a $13.42 high.

Investors have identified the Staffing & Employment Services company Cross Country Healthcare Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $228.17 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For CCRN, the company has in raw cash 12.6 million on their books with 4.96 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 190630000 million total, with 99002000 million as their total liabilities.

CCRN were able to record 16.2 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 11.57 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 17.16 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Cross Country Healthcare Inc. (CCRN)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Cross Country Healthcare Inc. recorded a total of 210.06 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 7.09% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -2.4%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 160.46 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 49.6 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 35.87M with the revenue now reading -0.06 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (-0.02 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.15 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CCRN sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CCRN attractive?

In related news, President, CEO, Clark Kevin Cronin bought 4,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 15. The purchase was performed at an average price of 5.74, for a total value of 27,053. As the purchase deal closes, the Vice President of Operations, Saville Stephen Alexis now bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 11,480. Also, President, CEO, Clark Kevin Cronin bought 4,112 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 22. The shares were cost at an average price of 5.99 per share, with a total market value of 24,631. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, TRUNFIO JOSEPH now holds 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 99,200. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 5.80%.

2 out of 7 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 5 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Cross Country Healthcare Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CCRN stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $8.92.