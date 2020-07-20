Yatra Online Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA): The Most Important Numbers You Should Know

Yatra Online Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) shares fell to a low of $0.752 before closing at $0.79. Intraday shares traded counted 0.8 million, which was 6.59% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 860.47K. YTRA’s previous close was $0.76 while the outstanding shares total 46.48M. The firm has a beta of 1.80. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 47.66, with weekly volatility at 7.12% and ATR at 0.07. The YTRA stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $0.65 and a $4.65 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 4.63% on 07/17/20.

Investors have identified the Travel Services company Yatra Online Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $44.40 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Yatra Online Inc. (YTRA) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For YTRA, the company has in raw cash 13.46 million on their books with 18.25 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 99597000 million total, with 106618000 million as their total liabilities.

Potential earnings growth for Yatra Online Inc. (YTRA)

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 27.56 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 27.15 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 46.48M with the revenue now reading 0.03 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.76 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on YTRA sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of YTRA attractive?

In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 19.33%.