Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) Loss -5.83% YTD: Chances Are, Buyers Will Win the Tug-of-War

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) previous close was $322.95 while the outstanding shares total 36.60M. The firm has a beta of 1.03, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 30.02, and a growth ratio of 1.03. TDY’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.05% on 07/17/20. The shares fell to a low of $322.28 before closing at $326.35. Intraday shares traded counted 0.25 million, which was 33.62% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 376.24K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 57.23, with weekly volatility at 2.93% and ATR at 11.28. The TDY stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $195.34 and a $398.99 high.

Investors have identified the Scientific & Technical Instruments company Teledyne Technologies Incorporated as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $11.84 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For TDY, the company has in raw cash 231.4 million on their books with 100.6 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1363800000 million total, with 759600000 million as their total liabilities.

TDY were able to record 56.2 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 31.9 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 76.4 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated recorded a total of 784.6 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 5.02% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -6.32%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 492.6 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 292.0 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 36.60M with the revenue now reading 2.25 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (2.10 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 10.51 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on TDY sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of TDY attractive?

In related news, Director, AUSTIN ROXANNE S sold 1,266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 05. The sale was performed at an average price of 383.47, for a total value of 485,473. As the sale deal closes, the Executive Vice President, VanWees Jason now sold 2,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 811,580. Also, VP & President A&D Electronics, Bobb George C III sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 28. The shares were price at an average price of 368.35 per share, with a total market value of 3,683,469. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, AUSTIN ROXANNE S now holds 5,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,876,925. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.10%.

4 out of 4 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Teledyne Technologies Incorporated. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the TDY stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $350.00.