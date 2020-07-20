Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON): A Fundamentally Weighted Stock for Long-Term Investors

Sonoco Products Company (NYSE:SON) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.41% on 07/17/20. The shares fell to a low of $54.15 before closing at $54.70. Intraday shares traded counted 0.51 million, which was -5.39% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 487.50K. SON’s previous close was $53.94 while the outstanding shares total 100.86M. The firm has a beta of 0.82, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 20.30, and a growth ratio of 11.37. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 64.59, with weekly volatility at 2.99% and ATR at 1.72. The SON stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $37.30 and a $64.67 high.

Investors have identified the Packaging & Containers company Sonoco Products Company as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $5.41 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Sonoco Products Company (SON) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 2238662000 million total, with 1576272000 million as their total liabilities.

SON were able to record 209.47 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 711.99 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 281.05 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Sonoco Products Company (SON)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Sonoco Products Company recorded a total of 1.25 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -9.17% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -4.64%.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.53 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on SON sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of SON attractive?

In related news, Director, HILL ROBERT R JR bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 28. The purchase was performed at an average price of 47.91, for a total value of 191,657. As the purchase deal closes, the VP Tubes,Cores USA,CND, Harrell James A. III now sold 101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 6,262. Also, VP Tubes,Cores USA,CND, Harrell James A. III sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 13. The shares were cost at an average price of 62.00 per share, with a total market value of 24,800. Following this completion of disposal, the Staff VP,Treasurer, Cummings Harold G III now holds 532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 32,197. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.30%.

5 out of 10 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Sonoco Products Company. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SON stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $54.29.