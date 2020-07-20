Risks You Need To Know Before Getting in Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE)

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (NYSE:ACRE) previous close was $8.79 while the outstanding shares total 31.90M. The firm has a beta of 1.22, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 19.59, and a growth ratio of 3.35. ACRE’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.02% on 07/17/20. The shares fell to a low of $8.62 before closing at $8.70. Intraday shares traded counted 0.14 million, which was 77.43% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 606.82K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 52.80, with weekly volatility at 4.06% and ATR at 0.52. The ACRE stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $2.78 and a $17.72 high.

Investors have identified the REIT – Mortgage company Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $293.97 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

ACRE were able to record 8.04 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 69.24 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 8.27 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation (ACRE)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation recorded a total of 21.13 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 33.01% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -2.11%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 11.27 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 9.86 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 31.90M with the revenue now reading -0.54 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.30 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.34 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ACRE sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ACRE attractive?

In related news, Director, Arougheti Michael J bought 24,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 16. The purchase was performed at an average price of 9.40, for a total value of 226,338. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Arougheti Michael J now bought 12,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 148,322. Also, Director, Arougheti Michael J bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 12. The shares were cost at an average price of 11.50 per share, with a total market value of 230,000. Following this completion of disposal, the Gen. Counsel VP and Secretary, FEINGOLD ANTON now holds 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 11,738. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.70%.

4 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ACRE stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $10.13.