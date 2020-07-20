Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Undervalued? Fundamentals Hard To Beat?

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) shares fell to a low of $20.77 before closing at $20.90. Intraday shares traded counted 0.2 million, which was 42.29% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 344.15K. TLK’s previous close was $21.18 while the outstanding shares total 1.01B. The firm has a beta of 0.57, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 15.05, and a growth ratio of 1.73. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 40.89, with weekly volatility at 1.04% and ATR at 0.48. The TLK stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $15.85 and a $31.07 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.32% on 07/17/20.

Investors have identified the Telecom Services company Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $21.07 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (TLK) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For TLK, the company has in raw cash 1.71 billion on their books with 861.07 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 3567480000 million total, with 4483220000 million as their total liabilities.

TLK were able to record 948.64 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 428.61 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 1.23 billion as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (TLK)

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 1.56 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 835.03 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 1.01B with the revenue now reading 0.59 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter.

Is the stock of TLK attractive?

In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 52.50%.