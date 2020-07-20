Is RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Still Worth A Bite?

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) previous close was $77.41 while the outstanding shares total 128.43M. The firm has a beta of 1.12, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 31.39, and a growth ratio of 2.22. RPM’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.76% on 07/17/20. The shares fell to a low of $77.55 before closing at $78.00. Intraday shares traded counted 0.44 million, which was 31.62% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 646.80K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 62.28, with weekly volatility at 1.90% and ATR at 1.95. The RPM stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $42.85 and a $80.10 high.

Investors have identified the Specialty Chemicals company RPM International Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $10.02 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

RPM International Inc. (RPM) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For RPM, the company has in raw cash 212.24 million on their books with 71.23 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 2315468000 million total, with 962131000 million as their total liabilities.

RPM were able to record 275.75 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -10.93 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 381.18 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for RPM International Inc. (RPM)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, RPM International Inc. recorded a total of 1.17 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 2.84% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -19.36%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 739.23 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 434.75 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 128.43M with the revenue now reading 0.09 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.20 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.71 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on RPM sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of RPM attractive?

In related news, VP-Global Tax and Treasurer, Ratajczak Matthew T sold 696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 19. The sale was performed at an average price of 74.77, for a total value of 52,040. As the sale deal closes, the Chairman and CEO, SULLIVAN FRANK C now sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 4,307,660. Also, Director, Daberko David A. sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Oct 18. The shares were price at an average price of 69.51 per share, with a total market value of 834,060. Following this completion of acquisition, the SVP, GC & CCO, Moore Edward W. now holds 6,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 419,489. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.90%.

8 out of 14 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 6 have maintained a Hold recommendation on RPM International Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the RPM stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $77.09.