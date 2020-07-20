Is Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) Worth A Bite? OEC 200 SMA stands at -21.72%

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.73% on 07/17/20. The shares fell to a low of $10.76 before closing at $10.77. Intraday shares traded counted 0.29 million, which was 59.87% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 712.19K. OEC’s previous close was $10.96 while the outstanding shares total 60.28M. The firm has a beta of 1.86, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 7.68, and a growth ratio of 2.08. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 54.41, with weekly volatility at 3.90% and ATR at 0.60. The OEC stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $5.93 and a $20.78 high.

Investors have identified the Specialty Chemicals company Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $662.89 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For OEC, the company has in raw cash 107.54 million on their books with 144.85 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 569688000 million total, with 373659000 million as their total liabilities.

OEC were able to record 4.91 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 39.31 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 4.91 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (OEC)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. recorded a total of 336.01 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -14.5% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 4.04%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 245.81 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 90.19 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 60.28M with the revenue now reading 0.30 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.36 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.87 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on OEC sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of OEC attractive?

In related news, Chief Executive Officer, Painter Corning F. bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 22. The purchase was performed at an average price of 9.11, for a total value of 455,280. As the purchase deal closes, the Chief Accounting Officer, Schulze Isfort Andre now bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 36,600. Also, Chief Financial Officer, Crenshaw Lorin bought 14,750 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 15. The shares were cost at an average price of 7.37 per share, with a total market value of 108,708. Following this completion of disposal, the Sr. VP Global Operations, Quinones Carlos now holds 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 21,160. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.80%.

4 out of 7 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Orion Engineered Carbons S.A.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the OEC stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $13.25.