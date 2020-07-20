CURO Stock: CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Is Still Worth a Bite

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 47.59, with weekly volatility at 5.71% and ATR at 0.55. The CURO stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $3.43 and a $16.99 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.31 million, which was 47.59% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 590.95K. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -3.06% on 07/17/20. The shares fell to a low of $7.51 before closing at $7.61. CURO’s previous close was $7.85 while the outstanding shares total 40.82M. The firm has a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 3.29, and a growth ratio of 0.13.

Investors have identified the Credit Services company CURO Group Holdings Corp. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $320.23 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For CURO, the company has in raw cash 180.24 million on their books with 121.72 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 703391000 million total, with 196554000 million as their total liabilities.

CURO were able to record 148.6 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 70.22 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 152.26 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for CURO Group Holdings Corp. (CURO)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, CURO Group Holdings Corp. recorded a total of 167.27 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -4.95% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -2.83%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 67.57 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 99.7 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 40.82M with the revenue now reading 0.01 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.87 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.65 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CURO sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CURO attractive?

In related news, EVP, Treasurer & CFO, Dean Roger W. bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 06. The purchase was performed at an average price of 8.22, for a total value of 61,673. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, KIRCHHEIMER DAVID M now bought 15,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 149,174. Also, Director, Friedman Fleischer & Lowe GP I sold 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 19. The shares were cost at an average price of 13.00 per share, with a total market value of 26,000,000. Following this completion of disposal, the President & CEO, Gayhardt Donald now holds 30,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 431,629. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 5.60%.