Worthington Industries Inc. (WOR) move down -0.69% this morning: WOR Price downtrend Looks Real

Worthington Industries Inc. (NYSE:WOR) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.69% on 07/16/20. The shares fell to a low of $36.81 before closing at $37.19. Intraday shares traded counted 0.39 million, which was 6.64% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 419.39K. WOR’s previous close was $37.45 while the outstanding shares total 54.93M. The firm has a beta of 1.27, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 20.93, and a growth ratio of 0.50. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 58.28, with weekly volatility at 3.99% and ATR at 2.10. The WOR stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $19.28 and a $44.69 high.

Investors have identified the Steel company Worthington Industries Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.99 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Worthington Industries Inc. (WOR) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For WOR, the company has in raw cash 103.43 million on their books with 11.05 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1053200000 million total, with 489843000 million as their total liabilities.

WOR were able to record 184.08 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 11.07 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 255.85 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Worthington Industries Inc. (WOR)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Worthington Industries Inc. recorded a total of 764.0 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -14.45% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -8.33%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 648.45 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 115.55 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 54.93M with the revenue now reading 0.28 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.26 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.35 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on WOR sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of WOR attractive?

In related news, VP and CFO, HAYEK JOSEPH B bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 30. The purchase was performed at an average price of 26.14, for a total value of 39,210. As the purchase deal closes, the Controller, WELCH RICHARD G now sold 7,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 322,174. Also, President-Worthington Cylinder, SMOLENSKI ERIC M sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 19. The shares were cost at an average price of 44.14 per share, with a total market value of 353,120. Following this completion of disposal, the President, Worthington Steel, KLINGLER JEFFREY R now holds 961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 36,960. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 5.50%.

0 out of 2 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Worthington Industries Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the WOR stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $40.00.