Liquidity Services Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Stock: Worth Taking a Bite?

Liquidity Services Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) has a beta of 1.13. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 35.63, with weekly volatility at 4.58% and ATR at 0.33. The LQDT stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $3.01 and a $8.34 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -5.73% on 07/16/20. The shares fell to a low of $4.87 before closing at $4.94. Intraday shares traded counted 0.23 million, which was 4.77% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 246.46K. LQDT’s previous close was $5.24 while the outstanding shares total 33.63M.

Investors have identified the Internet Retail company Liquidity Services Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $168.40 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 75846000 million total, with 65341000 million as their total liabilities.

LQDT were able to record -14.97 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 5.32 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -12.14 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Liquidity Services Inc. (LQDT)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Liquidity Services Inc. recorded a total of 52.82 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -7.53% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 6.29%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 26.62 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 26.2 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 33.63M with the revenue now reading -0.13 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (-0.12 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.22 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on LQDT sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of LQDT attractive?

In related news, Chairman of the Board and CEO, Angrick William P III bought 58,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 18. The purchase was performed at an average price of 6.22, for a total value of 362,352. As the purchase deal closes, the Chairman of the Board and CEO, Angrick William P III now bought 61,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 376,049. Also, Chairman of the Board and CEO, Angrick William P III bought 61,952 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jun 16. The shares were cost at an average price of 5.78 per share, with a total market value of 358,083. Following this completion of disposal, the Chairman of the Board and CEO, Angrick William P III now holds 61,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 350,029. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.70%.

1 out of 2 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Liquidity Services Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the LQDT stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $8.00.