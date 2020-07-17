Is Arcosa Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Still Worth A Bite?

Arcosa Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 61.57, with weekly volatility at 4.26% and ATR at 1.86. The ACA stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $28.14 and a $47.85 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.3 million, which was 14.49% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 349.95K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.24% on 07/16/20. The shares fell to a low of $42.385 before closing at $43.28. ACA’s previous close was $42.75 while the outstanding shares total 47.80M. The firm has a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 18.03, and a growth ratio of 5.30.

Investors have identified the Infrastructure Operations company Arcosa Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.02 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Arcosa Inc. (ACA) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For ACA, the company has in raw cash 200.7 million on their books with 4.6 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 772000000 million total, with 279000000 million as their total liabilities.

ACA were able to record 20.4 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -39.7 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 41.5 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Arcosa Inc. (ACA)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Arcosa Inc. recorded a total of 488.2 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 15.83% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 8.46%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 391.3 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 96.9 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 47.80M with the revenue now reading 0.65 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.48 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.35 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ACA sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ACA attractive?

In related news, Pres of Energy Equip., Cole Kerry S sold 4,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 08. The sale was performed at an average price of 44.51, for a total value of 199,494. As the sale deal closes, the Director, GAFFORD RONALD J now sold 10,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 376,401. Also, President & CEO, Carrillo Antonio bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 19. The shares were price at an average price of 30.07 per share, with a total market value of 451,030. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.30%.

6 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Arcosa Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ACA stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $48.00.