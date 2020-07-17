HMS Holdings Corp. (HMSY) Tending Lower: Checkout the Key Metrics

HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) shares fell to a low of $32.32 before closing at $32.87. Intraday shares traded counted 0.56 million, which was 3.61% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 583.52K. HMSY’s previous close was $32.92 while the outstanding shares total 88.20M. The firm has a beta of 0.99, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 35.96, and a growth ratio of 3.93. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 62.00, with weekly volatility at 2.71% and ATR at 0.88. The HMSY stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $18.19 and a $40.67 high. The stock traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.15% on 07/16/20.

Investors have identified the Health Information Services company HMS Holdings Corp. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.88 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

HMS Holdings Corp. (HMSY) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 406253000 million total, with 85148000 million as their total liabilities.

HMSY were able to record 12.08 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 8.77 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 17.09 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for HMS Holdings Corp. (HMSY)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, HMS Holdings Corp. recorded a total of 171.41 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 13.69% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 4.65%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 29.26 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 142.16 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 88.20M with the revenue now reading 0.14 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.16 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.15 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on HMSY sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of HMSY attractive?

In related news, SVP, Chief Accounting Officer, Aunan Greg D sold 32,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 15. The sale was performed at an average price of 26.63, for a total value of 864,383. As the sale deal closes, the Director, STOWE RICHARD H now sold 2,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 103,531. Also, Chairman, President and CEO, LUCIA WILLIAM C sold 430 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Aug 30. The shares were price at an average price of 37.00 per share, with a total market value of 15,910. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chairman, President and CEO, LUCIA WILLIAM C now holds 2,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 93,826. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.50%.

9 out of 14 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on HMS Holdings Corp.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the HMSY stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $33.64.