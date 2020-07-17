Fabrinet (NYSE:FN): An Opportunity for Fundamental Investors?

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 54.52, with weekly volatility at 3.02% and ATR at 2.19. The FN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $44.00 and a $71.22 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.15 million, which was 50.71% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 306.03K. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.00% on 07/16/20. The shares fell to a low of $63.21 before closing at $63.72. FN’s previous close was $65.02 while the outstanding shares total 36.99M. The firm has a beta of 0.96, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 20.26, and a growth ratio of 2.26.

Investors have identified the Electronic Components company Fabrinet as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.37 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Fabrinet (FN) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For FN, the company has in raw cash 224.14 million on their books with 14.05 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1092858000 million total, with 327451000 million as their total liabilities.

FN were able to record 76.97 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 43.3 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 104.45 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Fabrinet (FN)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Fabrinet recorded a total of 411.21 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 2.98% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -3.65%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 366.87 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 44.34 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 36.99M with the revenue now reading 0.76 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.81 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.35 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on FN sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of FN attractive?

In related news, Director, KELLY THOMAS F sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 05. The sale was performed at an average price of 60.00, for a total value of 300,000. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Olson Rollance E. now sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 201,999. Also, Director, Olson Rollance E. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 07. The shares were price at an average price of 64.37 per share, with a total market value of 128,748. Following this completion of acquisition, the EVP, Sales & Marketing, Archer Edward T. now holds 2,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 143,736. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.30%.

3 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Fabrinet. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the FN stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $68.25.