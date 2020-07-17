CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) weekly volatility stands at 6.21%: What It Means

CEL-SCI Corporation (AMEX:CVM) has a beta of 2.40. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 49.78, with weekly volatility at 6.21% and ATR at 1.03. The CVM stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $5.95 and a $18.00 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 4.12% on 07/16/20. The shares fell to a low of $13.63 before closing at $14.40. Intraday shares traded counted 0.39 million, which was 53.4% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 846.91K. CVM’s previous close was $13.83 while the outstanding shares total 36.17M.

Investors have identified the Biotechnology company CEL-SCI Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $551.09 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 15807000 million total, with 5271000 million as their total liabilities.

CVM were able to record -8.74 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 5.88 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -7.99 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for CEL-SCI Corporation (CVM)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, CEL-SCI Corporation recorded a total of 0.33 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 17.07% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 89.22%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 0.33 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 13.8 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 36.17M with the revenue now reading -0.41 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (-0.16 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.69 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CVM sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CVM attractive?

In related news, Director, YOUNG PETER R bought 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 26. The purchase was performed at an average price of 10.83, for a total value of 9,996. As the purchase deal closes, the Senior Vice President, ZIMMERMAN DANIEL H now bought 923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 9,996. Also, Senior Vice President, PRICHEP PATRICIA B bought 1,847 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 26. The shares were cost at an average price of 10.83 per share, with a total market value of 20,003. Following this completion of disposal, the Chief Executive Officer, KERSTEN GEERT R now holds 4,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 50,002. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 4.20%.

1 out of 1 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on CEL-SCI Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CVM stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $23.00.