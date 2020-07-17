At Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH), Share Price Got a Bit Ahead of the Fundamentals

Manhattan Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) shares fell to a low of $89.02 before closing at $92.49. Intraday shares traded counted 0.55 million, which was 13.91% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 635.02K. MANH’s previous close was $91.10 while the outstanding shares total 63.59M. The firm has a beta of 2.03, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 68.71, and a growth ratio of 4.58. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 57.29, with weekly volatility at 4.62% and ATR at 3.76. The MANH stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $35.20 and a $96.00 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.53% on 07/16/20.

Investors have identified the Software – Application company Manhattan Associates Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $5.99 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 216955000 million total, with 176188000 million as their total liabilities.

MANH were able to record 10.34 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -35.4 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 11.59 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Manhattan Associates Inc. (MANH)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Manhattan Associates Inc. recorded a total of 153.9 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 3.57% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 0.63%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 74.83 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 79.07 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 63.59M with the revenue now reading 0.35 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.23 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 1.32 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on MANH sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of MANH attractive?

In related news, Sr. V.P. & Chief Legal Officer, Richards Bruce sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 28. The sale was performed at an average price of 89.95, for a total value of 359,808. As the sale deal closes, the Sr VP, Americas Sales, Howell Robert G now sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,790,753. Also, Director, HUNTZ JOHN J JR sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 27. The shares were price at an average price of 88.95 per share, with a total market value of 222,365. Following this completion of acquisition, the Sr. V.P. & Chief Legal Officer, Richards Bruce now holds 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 355,900. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.50%.

3 out of 7 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Manhattan Associates Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the MANH stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $100.75.