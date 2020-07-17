Are Investors Unfairly Punishing Option Care Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)?

Option Care Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.04% on 07/16/20. The shares fell to a low of $13.95 before closing at $14.19. Intraday shares traded counted 0.14 million, which was 51.53% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 294.94K. OPCH’s previous close was $14.48 while the outstanding shares total 176.66M. The firm has a beta of 1.33. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 54.13, with weekly volatility at 5.60% and ATR at 0.89. The OPCH stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $5.74 and a $18.21 high.

Investors have identified the Medical Care Facilities company Option Care Health Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.47 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For OPCH, the company has in raw cash 77.24 million on their books with 28.6 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 601272000 million total, with 379023000 million as their total liabilities.

OPCH were able to record 18.4 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 10.19 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 18.4 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Option Care Health Inc. recorded a total of 705.44 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 32.45% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -45.52%.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.19 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on OPCH sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of OPCH attractive?

In related news, Director, NIELSEN ALAN TROY bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 11. The purchase was performed at an average price of 12.55, for a total value of 25,090. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.

6 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Option Care Health Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the OPCH stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $18.80.