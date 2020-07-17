Are Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)’s Fundamentals Enough to Outperform

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (NYSE:IIPR) has a beta of 1.33, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 39.37. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 54.11, with weekly volatility at 2.74% and ATR at 3.87. The IIPR stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $40.21 and a $130.50 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -0.82% on 07/16/20. The shares fell to a low of $91.75 before closing at $92.67. Intraday shares traded counted 0.2 million, which was 51.69% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 412.43K. IIPR’s previous close was $93.44 while the outstanding shares total 21.70M.

Investors have identified the REIT – Industrial company Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.99 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (IIPR) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

IIPR were able to record 19.57 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 13.98 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 19.57 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. (IIPR)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Innovative Industrial Properties Inc. recorded a total of 21.13 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 67.71% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 16.37%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 8.85 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 12.28 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 21.70M with the revenue now reading 0.75 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.99 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.27 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on IIPR sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of IIPR attractive?

In related news, Director, Kreitzer Gary A bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 17. The purchase was performed at an average price of 58.60, for a total value of 117,195. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, Curran Mary A now bought 750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 52,620. Also, Executive Chairman, Gold Alan D bought 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 17. The shares were cost at an average price of 72.16 per share, with a total market value of 115,460. Following this completion of disposal, the Executive Chairman, Gold Alan D now holds 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 116,784. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.20%.

4 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Innovative Industrial Properties Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the IIPR stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $115.00.