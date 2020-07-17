Analyst’s Sets Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF) New Target at $5.50: LEAF is Now On A Buy List

Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF) has a beta of 2.23. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 58.83, with weekly volatility at 7.37% and ATR at 0.41. The LEAF stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.03 and a $7.08 high. Its shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -2.54% on 07/16/20. The shares fell to a low of $3.80 before closing at $3.83. Intraday shares traded counted 78198.0, which was 73.73% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 297.71K. LEAF’s previous close was $3.93 while the outstanding shares total 26.42M.

Investors have identified the Internet Content & Information company Leaf Group Ltd. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $102.53 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Leaf Group Ltd. (LEAF) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For LEAF, the company has in raw cash 11.65 million on their books with 4.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 24303000 million total, with 33009000 million as their total liabilities.

LEAF were able to record -5.59 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -6.19 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -3.88 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Leaf Group Ltd. (LEAF)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Leaf Group Ltd. recorded a total of 32.87 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -3.57% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -37.23%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 21.43 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 11.44 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 26.42M with the revenue now reading -0.40 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.53 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.07 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on LEAF sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of LEAF attractive?

In related news, Director, Quandt R James bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 22. The purchase was performed at an average price of 1.76, for a total value of 17,600. As the purchase deal closes, the less than 10% owner, OAK INVESTMENT PARTNERS XII L now sold 110,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 160,612. Also, less than 10% owner, OAK INVESTMENT PARTNERS XII L sold 196,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 04. The shares were cost at an average price of 1.43 per share, with a total market value of 280,633. Following this completion of disposal, the less than 10% owner, OAK INVESTMENT PARTNERS XII L now holds 47,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 67,106. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 5.00%.

2 out of 2 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Leaf Group Ltd.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the LEAF stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $5.50.