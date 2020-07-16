Vail Resorts Inc. (NYSE:MTN): An Opportunity for Fundamental Investors?

Vail Resorts Inc. (NYSE:MTN) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 5.92% on 07/15/20. The shares fell to a low of $183.98 before closing at $189.01. Intraday shares traded counted 0.33 million, which was 26.35% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 448.87K. MTN’s previous close was $178.44 while the outstanding shares total 40.24M. The firm has a beta of 1.19, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 48.17. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 57.47, with weekly volatility at 3.20% and ATR at 7.32. The MTN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $125.00 and a $255.37 high.

Investors have identified the Resorts & Casinos company Vail Resorts Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $7.36 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Vail Resorts Inc. (MTN) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For MTN, the company has in raw cash 493.12 million on their books with 63.57 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 750878000 million total, with 555394000 million as their total liabilities.

MTN were able to record 321.21 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 374.73 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 466.98 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Vail Resorts Inc. (MTN)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Vail Resorts Inc. recorded a total of 694.09 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -38.02% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -33.22%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 329.56 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 364.53 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 40.24M with the revenue now reading 3.79 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (2.67 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 7.55 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on MTN sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of MTN attractive?

In related news, Chief Exec.Officer & Chairman, KATZ ROBERT A sold 59,988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 09. The sale was performed at an average price of 191.37, for a total value of 11,479,852. As the sale deal closes, the EVP, Hospitality, Retail & RE, O’Donnell James C. now sold 2,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 578,459. Also, EVP, General Counsel & Sec., Shapiro David T sold 1,861 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 12. The shares were price at an average price of 240.70 per share, with a total market value of 447,949. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Vaughn Peter A now holds 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 113,315. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.70%.

7 out of 13 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 6 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Vail Resorts Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the MTN stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $210.75.