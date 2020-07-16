Tyler Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TYL) moved up 2.97% in a month: Spotting A Buy Candidate

Tyler Technologies Inc. (NYSE:TYL) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.05% on 07/15/20. The shares fell to a low of $346.92 before closing at $351.22. Intraday shares traded counted 0.2 million, which was 61.02% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 501.05K. TYL’s previous close was $347.57 while the outstanding shares total 39.50M. The firm has a beta of 0.77, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 85.23, and a growth ratio of 8.52. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 51.38, with weekly volatility at 2.94% and ATR at 10.46. The TYL stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $218.00 and a $382.92 high.

Investors have identified the Software – Application company Tyler Technologies Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $14.02 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For TYL, the company has in raw cash 301.99 million on their books with 6.37 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 712220000 million total, with 445055000 million as their total liabilities.

TYL were able to record 46.04 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 69.3 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 56.71 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Tyler Technologies Inc. (TYL)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Tyler Technologies Inc. recorded a total of 276.54 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 10.66% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -4.45%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 147.41 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 129.13 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 39.50M with the revenue now reading 1.20 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.93 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 4.16 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on TYL sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of TYL attractive?

In related news, Director, King Luther Jr sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 12. The sale was performed at an average price of 342.05, for a total value of 684,106. As the sale deal closes, the Director, King Luther Jr now sold 1,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 368,781. Also, Executive Chairman, MARR JOHN S JR sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jun 04. The shares were price at an average price of 373.22 per share, with a total market value of 5,598,276. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, King Luther Jr now holds 1,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 409,154. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.30%.

7 out of 14 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 7 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Tyler Technologies Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the TYL stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $333.00.