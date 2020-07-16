Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA): The Most Important Numbers You Should Know

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) has a beta of 1.04. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 59.42, with weekly volatility at 4.18% and ATR at 3.09. The SYNA stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $28.80 and a $84.75 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.15% on 07/15/20. The shares fell to a low of $66.29 before closing at $66.92. Intraday shares traded counted 0.47 million, which was 9.85% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 522.22K. SYNA’s previous close was $66.82 while the outstanding shares total 34.00M.

Investors have identified the Semiconductors company Synaptics Incorporated as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.28 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 832900000 million total, with 239200000 million as their total liabilities.

SYNA were able to record 156.6 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 144.3 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 168.3 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Synaptics Incorporated (SYNA)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Synaptics Incorporated recorded a total of 328.1 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -1.8% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -18.35%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 192.5 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 135.6 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 34.00M with the revenue now reading 0.15 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (1.17 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.50 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on SYNA sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of SYNA attractive?

In related news, Director, SANQUINI RICHARD L sold 5,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 05. The sale was performed at an average price of 72.00, for a total value of 381,600. As the sale deal closes, the SVP, General Counsel & Sec., McFarland John now sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 350,040. Also, Director, BUCHANAN JEFFREY D sold 2,613 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jun 01. The shares were price at an average price of 65.00 per share, with a total market value of 169,845. Following this completion of acquisition, the See Remarks, Awsare Saleel now holds 4,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 281,459. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.90%.

4 out of 11 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 6 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Synaptics Incorporated. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SYNA stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $78.33.