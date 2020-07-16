Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB) is trading at $103.80 at press time: False Bounce or Growth Revival?

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) has a beta of 1.20, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 296.57, and a growth ratio of 31.05. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 61.19, with weekly volatility at 3.52% and ATR at 3.59. The SLAB stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $65.09 and a $122.90 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.10% on 07/15/20. The shares fell to a low of $102.91 before closing at $103.80. Intraday shares traded counted 0.3 million, which was 25.41% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 397.17K. SLAB’s previous close was $102.67 while the outstanding shares total 43.64M.

Investors have identified the Semiconductors company Silicon Laboratories Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $4.52 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For SLAB, the company has in raw cash 615.77 million on their books with 310.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1248037000 million total, with 446733000 million as their total liabilities.

SLAB were able to record 55.56 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 388.62 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 59.7 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (SLAB)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Silicon Laboratories Inc. recorded a total of 214.88 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 12.46% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -2.12%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 85.71 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 129.17 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 43.64M with the revenue now reading 0.05 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.21 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.15 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on SLAB sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of SLAB attractive?

In related news, Director, LAZAR JACK R sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jul 13. The sale was performed at an average price of 104.75, for a total value of 104,750. As the sale deal closes, the Sr VP and CFO, Hollister John C now sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 369,075. Also, CEO, Tuttle George Tyson sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jun 08. The shares were price at an average price of 99.77 per share, with a total market value of 4,988,500. Following this completion of acquisition, the SR VP & GM, INFRA & Automotive, Thompson Daniel Mark now holds 4,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 433,500. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.30%.

7 out of 13 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 6 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Silicon Laboratories Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SLAB stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $111.60.