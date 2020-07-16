Should You Buy Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) Right Now? Here’s How to Decide

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) previous close was $3.89 while the outstanding shares total 120.99M. The firm has a beta of 0.94. RBBN’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.67% on 07/15/20. The shares fell to a low of $3.925 before closing at $3.95. Intraday shares traded counted 0.22 million, which was 50.17% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 431.72K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 50.18, with weekly volatility at 5.23% and ATR at 0.25. The RBBN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.95 and a $5.93 high.

Investors have identified the Telecom Services company Ribbon Communications Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $568.45 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For RBBN, the company has in raw cash 110.07 million on their books with 31.7 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 428832000 million total, with 370742000 million as their total liabilities.

RBBN were able to record 33.91 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 65.42 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 39.93 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Ribbon Communications Inc. recorded a total of 157.98 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 24.72% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -1.98%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 76.41 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 81.57 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 120.99M with the revenue now reading -0.27 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (-0.13 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -1.19 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on RBBN sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of RBBN attractive?

In related news, EVP and CTO, Riley Kevin W. sold 4,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 17. The sale was performed at an average price of 3.92, for a total value of 18,029. As the sale deal closes, the EVP and GM, Cloud & Edge, Scarfo Anthony now sold 9,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 35,357. Also, EVP & CFO, Raiford Daryl sold 6,692 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jun 17. The shares were price at an average price of 3.92 per share, with a total market value of 26,227. Following this completion of acquisition, the EVP and General Counsel, Ferguson Justin K. now holds 6,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 24,300. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 19.10%.

1 out of 2 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Ribbon Communications Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the RBBN stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $4.50.