RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR) Tending Higher: Checkout the Key Metrics

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) has a beta of 0.43, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 23.13, and a growth ratio of 0.88. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 60.33, with weekly volatility at 3.39% and ATR at 5.87. The RNR stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $113.27 and a $202.68 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.57% on 07/15/20. The shares fell to a low of $178.67 before closing at $182.18. Intraday shares traded counted 0.59 million, which was -10.68% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 531.82K. RNR’s previous close was $177.62 while the outstanding shares total 43.44M.

Investors have identified the Insurance – Reinsurance company RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $8.72 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Potential earnings growth for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (RNR)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. recorded a total of 896.26 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 9.95% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -23.32%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 879.94 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 16.33 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 43.44M with the revenue now reading 0.58 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (3.87 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 9.13 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on RNR sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of RNR attractive?

In related news, EVP, Chief Risk Officer, BRANAGAN IAN D sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 05. The sale was performed at an average price of 200.00, for a total value of 800,000. As the sale deal closes, the President, Ventures, Dutt Aditya now sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,000,000. Also, SVP, Chief Investment Officer, Brosnan Sean G sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 01. The shares were price at an average price of 176.37 per share, with a total market value of 88,185. Following this completion of acquisition, the SVP, CUO – Singapore, Paradine Jonathan now holds 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,870,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.60%.

3 out of 11 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 7 have maintained a Hold recommendation on RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the RNR stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $196.13.