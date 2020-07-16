Meta Financial Group Inc. (CASH) moved up 7.90%: Meta Financial Group Inc. Price Paint Picture of volatility

Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) has a beta of 1.18, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 5.71. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 58.21, with weekly volatility at 5.23% and ATR at 1.08. The CASH stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $13.09 and a $40.00 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 7.90% on 07/15/20. The shares fell to a low of $17.87 before closing at $18.84. Intraday shares traded counted 0.24 million, which was 33.4% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 365.66K. CASH’s previous close was $17.46 while the outstanding shares total 35.95M.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Meta Financial Group Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $620.40 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Meta Financial Group Inc. (CASH) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

CASH were able to record 260.19 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -17.81 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 265.01 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Meta Financial Group Inc. (CASH)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Meta Financial Group Inc. recorded a total of 79.4 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -11.2% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 2.24%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 11.67 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 67.74 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 35.95M with the revenue now reading 1.49 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (1.19 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.66 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CASH sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CASH attractive?

In related news, Director, Moore Frederick V sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 09. The sale was performed at an average price of 20.66, for a total value of 68,178. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Tull William David now sold 52,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,126,759. Also, Director, Tull William David sold 46,005 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jun 04. The shares were price at an average price of 19.74 per share, with a total market value of 908,139. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Kramer Michael Robert now holds 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 160,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.80%.

3 out of 4 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 1 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Meta Financial Group Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CASH stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $25.25.