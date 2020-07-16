Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) Stock: Worth Taking a Bite?

Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) shares fell to a low of $45.77 before closing at $47.69. Intraday shares traded counted 1.03 million, which was -98.02% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 521.27K. KEX’s previous close was $46.47 while the outstanding shares total 59.88M. The firm has a beta of 1.41. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 41.00, with weekly volatility at 4.78% and ATR at 2.34. The KEX stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $32.76 and a $92.30 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.63% on 07/15/20.

Investors have identified the Marine Shipping company Kirby Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $2.89 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Kirby Corporation (KEX) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For KEX, the company has in raw cash 322.57 million on their books with 25.9 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1368013000 million total, with 496332000 million as their total liabilities.

KEX were able to record 22.28 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 297.83 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 71.5 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Kirby Corporation (KEX)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Kirby Corporation recorded a total of 643.93 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -15.64% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -1.86%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 453.57 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 190.36 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 59.88M with the revenue now reading -4.15 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.49 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.90 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on KEX sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of KEX attractive?

In related news, Director, Waterman William M. sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 10. The sale was performed at an average price of 58.12, for a total value of 1,453,050. As the sale deal closes, the VP and Chief HR Officer, Clarke Kim B now bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 51,250. Also, VP – CIO, MILLER SCOTT P sold 607 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 08. The shares were price at an average price of 51.71 per share, with a total market value of 31,385. Following this completion of acquisition, the Director, Miller Monte J now holds 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 416,583. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.90%.

3 out of 8 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 5 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Kirby Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the KEX stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $55.86.