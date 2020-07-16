Is Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (NYSE:CFR) Still Worth A Bite?

Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (NYSE:CFR) shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 6.30% on 07/15/20. The shares fell to a low of $70.10 before closing at $72.74. Intraday shares traded counted 0.43 million, which was 21.89% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 548.41K. CFR’s previous close was $68.43 while the outstanding shares total 63.05M. The firm has a beta of 1.67, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 12.59, and a growth ratio of 1.26. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 52.71, with weekly volatility at 4.22% and ATR at 3.70. The CFR stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $47.69 and a $100.79 high.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $4.39 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

CFR were able to record 217.18 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 407.4 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 248.93 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. recorded a total of 265.98 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -5.77% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -4.54%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 21.46 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 244.52 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 63.05M with the revenue now reading 0.87 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.91 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 6.84 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CFR sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CFR attractive?

In related news, GEVP and Chief Credit Officer, Perotti William L sold 9,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 04. The sale was performed at an average price of 78.81, for a total value of 737,655. As the sale deal closes, the GEVP and CFO, Salinas Jerry now sold 9,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 756,360. Also, Director, Dawson Samuel G. bought 1,306 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 29. The shares were price at an average price of 76.46 per share, with a total market value of 99,857. Following this completion of acquisition, the Chairman and CEO, GREEN PHILLIP D now holds 11,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 876,520. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.00%.

2 out of 14 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 5 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc.. 5 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CFR stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $75.33.