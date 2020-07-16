IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP): A Fundamentally Weighted Stock for Long-Term Investors

IPG Photonics Corporation (NASDAQ:IPGP) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 63.84, with weekly volatility at 3.85% and ATR at 5.85. The IPGP stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $98.04 and a $170.03 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.5 million, which was -32.62% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 373.58K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 3.86% on 07/15/20. The shares fell to a low of $165.46 before closing at $171.10. IPGP’s previous close was $164.74 while the outstanding shares total 53.08M. The firm has a beta of 1.70, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 56.96, and a growth ratio of 4.19.

Investors have identified the Semiconductor Equipment & Materials company IPG Photonics Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $9.21 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For IPGP, the company has in raw cash 570.06 million on their books with 3.76 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1874526000 million total, with 195432000 million as their total liabilities.

IPGP were able to record 38.98 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -110.64 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 56.78 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for IPG Photonics Corporation (IPGP)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, IPG Photonics Corporation recorded a total of 249.24 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -26.4% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -23.02%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 146.37 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 102.88 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 53.08M with the revenue now reading 0.69 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.16 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 4.36 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on IPGP sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of IPGP attractive?

In related news, SVP, Worldwide Sales & Mrkting, Ness Trevor sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jul 01. The sale was performed at an average price of 156.41, for a total value of 938,478. As the sale deal closes, the Chief Accounting Officer, Burgomaster Thomas J now sold 3,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 494,159. Also, 10% Owner, Valentin Gapontsev Trust I sold 7,300 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jun 10. The shares were price at an average price of 166.66 per share, with a total market value of 1,216,623. Following this completion of acquisition, the SVP, Secretary & Gen Counsel, Lopresti Angelo P now holds 7,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 1,267,937. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 14.70%.

3 out of 12 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 7 have maintained a Hold recommendation on IPG Photonics Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the IPGP stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $163.50.