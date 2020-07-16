Hill International Inc. (NYSE:HIL) Undervalued? Fundamentals Hard To Beat?

Hill International Inc. (NYSE:HIL) has a beta of 1.85, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 8.48, and a growth ratio of 0.34. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 46.96, with weekly volatility at 6.07% and ATR at 0.11. The HIL stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.08 and a $3.72 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.11% on 07/15/20. The shares fell to a low of $1.42 before closing at $1.45. Intraday shares traded counted 0.12 million, which was 45.53% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 221.40K. HIL’s previous close was $1.42 while the outstanding shares total 56.54M.

Investors have identified the Engineering & Construction company Hill International Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $80.05 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Hill International Inc. (HIL) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For HIL, the company has in raw cash 19.57 million on their books with 5.48 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 182695000 million total, with 93687000 million as their total liabilities.

HIL were able to record -11.77 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -1.49 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -10.93 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Hill International Inc. (HIL)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Hill International Inc. recorded a total of 93.31 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -5.76% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 10.16%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 65.05 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 28.26 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 56.54M with the revenue now reading -0.12 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter.

Is the stock of HIL attractive?

In related news, Chief Financial Officer, Weintraub Todd E bought 36,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 14. The purchase was performed at an average price of 1.36, for a total value of 49,096. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, CHADWICK JAMES M now bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 33,750. Also, Director, Sgro David bought 28,100 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 13. The shares were cost at an average price of 1.35 per share, with a total market value of 37,935. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, CHADWICK JAMES M now holds 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 76,500. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.20%.