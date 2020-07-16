Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE): The Most Important Numbers You Should Know

Ferro Corporation (NYSE:FOE) previous close was $11.86 while the outstanding shares total 82.10M. The firm has a beta of 1.87, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 24.65, and a growth ratio of 4.04. FOE’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 4.13% on 07/15/20. The shares fell to a low of $12.13 before closing at $12.35. Intraday shares traded counted 0.5 million, which was 10.81% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 562.83K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 58.50, with weekly volatility at 4.40% and ATR at 0.60. The FOE stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $7.52 and a $15.27 high.

Investors have identified the Specialty Chemicals company Ferro Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $978.12 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Ferro Corporation (FOE) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 829872000 million total, with 335547000 million as their total liabilities.

FOE were able to record -79.85 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -53.18 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -71.53 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Ferro Corporation (FOE)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Ferro Corporation recorded a total of 252.33 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -4.38% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 2.56%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 171.59 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 80.74 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 82.10M with the revenue now reading 0.00 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.13 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.83 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on FOE sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of FOE attractive?

In related news, Chairman, President and CEO, Thomas Peter T sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Feb 05. The sale was performed at an average price of 14.50, for a total value of 217,506. As the sale deal closes, the Chairman, President and CEO, Thomas Peter T now sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 213,479. Also, Chairman, President and CEO, Thomas Peter T sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 04. The shares were price at an average price of 14.34 per share, with a total market value of 215,040. Following this completion of acquisition, the General Counsel, Duesenberg Mark Hugo now holds 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 374,031. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.20%.

3 out of 6 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Ferro Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the FOE stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $14.40.