Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) Undervalued? Fundamentals Hard To Beat?

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) previous close was $6.42 while the outstanding shares total 73.04M. The firm has a beta of 1.16, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 219.00, and a growth ratio of 109.50. CNSL’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.34% on 07/15/20. The shares fell to a low of $6.41 before closing at $6.57. Intraday shares traded counted 0.45 million, which was 7.91% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 484.17K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 56.75, with weekly volatility at 5.35% and ATR at 0.34. The CNSL stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $3.24 and a $7.51 high.

Investors have identified the Telecom Services company Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $472.97 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (CNSL) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For CNSL, the company has in raw cash 14.14 million on their books with 25.72 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 185828000 million total, with 237674000 million as their total liabilities.

CNSL were able to record 42.6 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 1.74 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 84.99 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (CNSL)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. recorded a total of 325.66 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -3.99% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -1.65%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 288.31 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 37.35 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 73.04M with the revenue now reading 0.22 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.05 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CNSL sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CNSL attractive?

In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.70%.

1 out of 4 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CNSL stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $6.25.