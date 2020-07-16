Can Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Offer Investors Safety?

Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 46.12, with weekly volatility at 3.52% and ATR at 1.00. The SUN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $10.46 and a $34.09 high. Intraday shares traded counted 0.84 million, which was -25.11% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 669.31K. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.46% on 07/15/20. The shares fell to a low of $23.015 before closing at $23.71. SUN’s previous close was $23.14 while the outstanding shares total 83.01M. The firm has a beta of 1.82.

Investors have identified the Oil & Gas Refining & Marketing company Sunoco LP as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $1.95 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Sunoco LP (SUN) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For SUN, the company has in raw cash 31.0 million on their books with 32.0 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 469000000 million total, with 392000000 million as their total liabilities.

SUN were able to record -3.0 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 10.0 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 38.0 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Sunoco LP (SUN)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Sunoco LP recorded a total of 3.27 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -12.84% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -25.24%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 3.35 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of -82.0 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 83.01M with the revenue now reading -1.54 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.89 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.27 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on SUN sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of SUN attractive?

In related news, SVP, Chief Operations Officer, Fails Karl R bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Mar 18. The purchase was performed at an average price of 14.30, for a total value of 71,500. As the purchase deal closes, the EVP – Human Resources, Curia Christopher now bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 54,000. Also, GC & Asst. Sec., Dodderer Arnold bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Mar 18. The shares were cost at an average price of 12.00 per share, with a total market value of 36,000. Following this completion of disposal, the SVP-Chief Dev. & Mktg. Officer, Hand Brian A now holds 3,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 50,560. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.90%.

6 out of 11 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Sunoco LP. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SUN stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $25.90.