At Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV), Share Price Got a Bit Ahead of the Fundamentals

Autoliv Inc. (NYSE:ALV) has a beta of 1.83, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 13.92, and a growth ratio of 2.02. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 60.78, with weekly volatility at 2.74% and ATR at 2.28. The ALV stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $38.16 and a $87.01 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.64% on 07/15/20. The shares fell to a low of $66.19 before closing at $67.73. Intraday shares traded counted 0.68 million, which was -18.01% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 575.51K. ALV’s previous close was $66.64 while the outstanding shares total 87.30M.

Investors have identified the Auto Parts company Autoliv Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $5.71 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Autoliv Inc. (ALV) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For ALV, the company has in raw cash 907.2 million on their books with 354.7 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on a decline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 3307000000 million total, with 2226200000 million as their total liabilities.

ALV were able to record 66.7 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 462.5 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 155.8 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Autoliv Inc. (ALV)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Autoliv Inc. recorded a total of 1.85 billion in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -17.78% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -18.71%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 1.51 billion trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 331.0 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 87.30M with the revenue now reading 0.86 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.58 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 5.72 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on ALV sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of ALV attractive?

In related news, President, Autoliv Americas, GARCEAU DANIEL sold 752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 18. The sale was performed at an average price of 61.08, for a total value of 45,932. As the sale deal closes, the Director, Carlson Jan now sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 237,354. Also, President, Autoliv Americas, GARCEAU DANIEL sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 21. The shares were price at an average price of 74.63 per share, with a total market value of 9,329. Following this completion of acquisition, the President, Autoliv China, Cheng Jennifer now holds 467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 34,852. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.

9 out of 22 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 10 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Autoliv Inc.. 2 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the ALV stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $66.53.