Are Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)’s Fundamentals Enough to Outperform

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) shares fell to a low of $18.07 before closing at $19.08. Intraday shares traded counted 0.28 million, which was -2.93% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 275.28K. SBCF’s previous close was $17.89 while the outstanding shares total 51.80M. The firm has a beta of 1.28, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 12.92, and a growth ratio of 1.44. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 48.71, with weekly volatility at 4.66% and ATR at 1.15. The SBCF stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $13.30 and a $31.42 high. The stock traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 6.62% on 07/15/20.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $971.68 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

SBCF were able to record 24.12 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 190.34 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 24.69 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida (SBCF)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida recorded a total of 72.99 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 0.71% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 0.97%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 9.81 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 63.18 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 51.80M with the revenue now reading 0.01 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.38 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 2.01 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on SBCF sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of SBCF attractive?

In related news, Director, Lipstein Robert J bought 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 08. The purchase was performed at an average price of 20.87, for a total value of 125,220. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, FOGAL CHRISTOPHER E now bought 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 49,901. Also, Director, ROSSIN THOMAS E sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Feb 14. The shares were cost at an average price of 28.14 per share, with a total market value of 50,652. Following this completion of disposal, the EVP of subsidiary, CROSS CHARLES K JR. now holds 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 9,380. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.90%.

2 out of 7 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 4 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the SBCF stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $23.00.