The Thing That Hid Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN)’s Strength

Nordson Corporation (NASDAQ:NDSN) previous close was $185.01 while the outstanding shares total 57.68M. The firm has a beta of 1.23, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 32.39, and a growth ratio of 2.49. NDSN’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.37% on 07/14/20. The shares fell to a low of $184.625 before closing at $189.40. Intraday shares traded counted 0.16 million, which was 54.55% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 357.41K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 55.63, with weekly volatility at 2.32% and ATR at 5.72. The NDSN stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $96.46 and a $203.67 high.

Investors have identified the Specialty Industrial Machinery company Nordson Corporation as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $10.96 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Nordson Corporation (NDSN) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For NDSN, the company has in raw cash 306.25 million on their books with 43.6 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 1143276000 million total, with 360189000 million as their total liabilities.

NDSN were able to record 192.34 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by 155.09 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 218.18 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Nordson Corporation (NDSN)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Nordson Corporation recorded a total of 529.48 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -4.09% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 6.53%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 239.88 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 289.6 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 57.68M with the revenue now reading 1.60 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (1.28 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 5.87 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on NDSN sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of NDSN attractive?

In related news, Executive Vice President, CFO, THAXTON GREGORY A sold 17,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 05. The sale was performed at an average price of 199.51, for a total value of 3,431,572. As the sale deal closes, the Executive Vice President, CFO, THAXTON GREGORY A now sold 23,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 4,382,712. Also, Executive Vice President, Lovass Stephen sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jun 01. The shares were price at an average price of 188.28 per share, with a total market value of 564,840. Following this completion of acquisition, the Executive Vice President, Stockunas Joseph now holds 11,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,070,245. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.70%.

5 out of 10 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Nordson Corporation. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the NDSN stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $208.50.