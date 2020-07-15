Something To Watch Before Buying Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)

Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 39.59, with weekly volatility at 6.40% and ATR at 1.79. The CUE stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $6.54 and a $31.69 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.84% on 07/14/20. The shares fell to a low of $20.17 before closing at $21.34. Intraday shares traded counted 0.26 million, which was 30.71% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 381.23K. CUE’s previous close was $20.75 while the outstanding shares total 26.57M.

Investors have identified the Biotechnology company Cue Biopharma Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $615.87 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Cue Biopharma Inc. (CUE) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For CUE, the company has in raw cash 23.43 million on their books with 4.51 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 51190000 million total, with 12090000 million as their total liabilities.

CUE were able to record -10.94 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -20.86 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -10.94 million as operating cash flow.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -1.66 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CUE sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CUE attractive?

In related news, Director, Fletcher Aaron G.L. bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 24. The purchase was performed at an average price of 24.88, for a total value of 186,572. As the purchase deal closes, the Director, MARLETT CHRISTOPHER A now sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 105,659. Also, Director, MARLETT CHRISTOPHER A sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Dec 31. The shares were cost at an average price of 15.71 per share, with a total market value of 141,390. Following this completion of disposal, the Director, MARLETT CHRISTOPHER A now holds 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 155,160. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.70%.

4 out of 5 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 0 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Cue Biopharma Inc.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CUE stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $31.80.