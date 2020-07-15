Is Commerce Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) Still Worth A Bite?

Commerce Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) previous close was $56.11 while the outstanding shares total 111.12M. The firm has a beta of 1.02, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 17.27. CBSH’s shares traded lower over the last trading session, losing -1.16% on 07/14/20. The shares fell to a low of $54.54 before closing at $55.46. Intraday shares traded counted 0.34 million, which was 29.06% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 481.88K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 42.30, with weekly volatility at 3.14% and ATR at 2.26. The CBSH stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $45.51 and a $71.92 high.

Investors have identified the Banks – Regional company Commerce Bancshares Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $6.02 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

CBSH were able to record 72.19 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -8.29 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 79.77 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Commerce Bancshares Inc. (CBSH)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Commerce Bancshares Inc. recorded a total of 221.49 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -2.88% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -2.34%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 20.42 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 201.06 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 111.12M with the revenue now reading 0.45 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.50 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 3.58 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on CBSH sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of CBSH attractive?

In related news, Executive Vice President, Handy John K sold 276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jun 09. The sale was performed at an average price of 68.78, for a total value of 18,982. As the sale deal closes, the President and CEO, Kemper John W now sold 12,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 771,262. Also, Senior Vice President, Kellerhals Patricia R sold 126 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 18. The shares were price at an average price of 58.43 per share, with a total market value of 7,362. Following this completion of acquisition, the Senior Vice President, Petersen Paula S now holds 2,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 133,943. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.40%.

0 out of 10 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 6 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Commerce Bancshares Inc.. 3 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the CBSH stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $56.44.