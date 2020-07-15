IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (IDXX) Gain 29.62% YTD: Chances Are, Buyers Will Win the Tug-of-War

IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) has a beta of 0.79, a 12-month trailing P/E ratio of 67.65, and a growth ratio of 6.39. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 62.79, with weekly volatility at 2.67% and ATR at 9.87. The IDXX stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $168.65 and a $345.40 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 0.99% on 07/14/20. The shares fell to a low of $329.69 before closing at $338.47. Intraday shares traded counted 0.36 million, which was 32.53% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 529.61K. IDXX’s previous close was $335.14 while the outstanding shares total 85.43M.

Investors have identified the Diagnostics & Research company IDEXX Laboratories Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $29.00 billion, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (IDXX) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 721351000 million total, with 846241000 million as their total liabilities.

IDXX were able to record -21.13 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -8.93 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of 27.87 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for IDEXX Laboratories Inc. (IDXX)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, IDEXX Laboratories Inc. recorded a total of 626.34 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 8.03% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 3.34%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 266.75 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 359.59 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 85.43M with the revenue now reading 1.31 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (1.23 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 4.89 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on IDXX sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of IDXX attractive?

In related news, CORPORATE VICE PRESIDENT, TWIGGE GIOVANI sold 14,070 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on May 29. The sale was performed at an average price of 307.73, for a total value of 4,329,754. As the sale deal closes, the Director, SZOSTAK M ANNE now sold 7,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 2,369,921. Also, Director, AYERS JONATHAN W sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on May 19. The shares were price at an average price of 294.99 per share, with a total market value of 2,949,900. Following this completion of acquisition, the Corporate Vice President, Turner Kathy V now holds 2,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 809,690. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 1.20%.

5 out of 8 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 2 have maintained a Hold recommendation on IDEXX Laboratories Inc.. 1 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the IDXX stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $300.60.