Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL) is down -6.65% from 52 weeks low but Don’t Get Your Hopes high

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) previous close was $16.40 while the outstanding shares total 34.10M. The firm has a beta of 1.03. COLL’s shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 1.55% on 07/14/20. The shares fell to a low of $15.84 before closing at $16.66. Intraday shares traded counted 0.51 million, which was -15.03% lower than its 30-day average trading volume of 447.42K. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 39.21, with weekly volatility at 5.60% and ATR at 0.99. The COLL stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $10.01 and a $25.59 high.

Investors have identified the Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic company Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $585.92 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL) Fundamentals that are to be considered.

When analyzing a stock, the first fundamental thing to take into account is the balance sheet. How healthy the balance sheet of a company is will determine if the company will be able to carry out all its financial and non-financial obligations and also keep the faith of its investors. For COLL, the company has in raw cash 116.18 million on their books with 47.53 million currently as liabilities. How the trend is over time is what investors should be concerned about. The company has a healthy balance sheet as their debt profile has been on an incline. In terms of their assets, the company currently has 223675000 million total, with 244374000 million as their total liabilities.

COLL were able to record -7.5 million as free cash flow during the third quarter of the year, this saw their quarterly net cash flow reduce by -51.2 million. In cash movements, the company had a total of -6.67 million as operating cash flow.

Potential earnings growth for Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. (COLL)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc. recorded a total of 76.51 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with 2.61% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter increasing by 3.02%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 37.52 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 38.99 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 34.10M with the revenue now reading 0.01 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter (0.32 cents a share).

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record -0.68 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on COLL sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of COLL attractive?

In related news, EVP & Chief Commercial Officer, Dreyer Scott sold 1,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Jul 13. The sale was performed at an average price of 17.01, for a total value of 24,307. As the sale deal closes, the President and CEO, Ciaffoni Joseph now sold 5,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 120,058. Also, President and CEO, Ciaffoni Joseph sold 70,676 shares of the company’s stock in a deal that was recorded on Jun 01. The shares were price at an average price of 21.53 per share, with a total market value of 1,521,709. Following this completion of acquisition, the EVP & Chief Commercial Officer, Dreyer Scott now holds 8,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 192,000. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 2.40%.