Are Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE:AI)’s Fundamentals Enough to Outperform

Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (NYSE:AI) has a beta of 1.77. The stock’s Relative Strength Index (RSI) is 54.99, with weekly volatility at 4.22% and ATR at 0.19. The AI stock’s 52-week price range has touched low of $1.40 and a $6.77 high. Its shares traded higher over the last trading session, gaining 2.80% on 07/14/20. The shares fell to a low of $2.845 before closing at $2.94. Intraday shares traded counted 0.21 million, which was 57.73% higher than its 30-day average trading volume of 491.79K. AI’s previous close was $2.86 while the outstanding shares total 36.71M.

Investors have identified the REIT – Mortgage company Arlington Asset Investment Corp. as an interesting stock but before investments are made there, an in-depth look at its trading activities will have to be conducted. The share is trading with a market value of around $105.55 million, the company now has both obstacles and catalysts that affect them and they came from their mode of operations. With the company affected by events currently, it is a perfect time to analyze the numbers behind the firm in order to come up with a rather realistic picture of what this stock is.

Potential earnings growth for Arlington Asset Investment Corp. (AI)

In order to determine the future investment potential for this stock, we will have to analyze key trends that affect it. During the third quarter of the year, Arlington Asset Investment Corp. recorded a total of 24.97 million in revenue. This figure implies that they witnessed a quarterly year/year change in their earnings with -35.47% coming in sequential stages and their sales for the third quarter reducing by -13.14%.

What matters though is how it ends. When the core data for the company is broken down, then the stock sounds interesting. The company spent 19.07 million trying to sell their products during the last quarter, with the result yielding a gross income of 5.9 million. This allows shareholders to hold on to 36.71M with the revenue now reading -2.57 cents per share. This is a figure that is close to analyst’s prediction for their fourth quarter.

Having a look at the company’s valuation, the company is expected to record 0.89 total earnings per share during the next fiscal year. It is very important though to remember that the importance of trend far outweighs that of outlook. This analysis has been great and getting further updates on AI sounds very interesting.

Is the stock of AI attractive?

In related news, EVP, CFO and Treasurer, Konzmann Richard Ernst bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that recorded on Aug 21. The purchase was performed at an average price of 5.30, for a total value of 13,250. In the last 6 months, insiders have changed their ownership in shares of company stock by 0.10%.

1 out of 4 analysts covering the stock have rated it a Buy, while 3 have maintained a Hold recommendation on Arlington Asset Investment Corp.. 0 analysts has assigned a Sell rating on the AI stock. The 12-month mean consensus price target for the company’s shares has been set at $3.50.